© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.

CDC confirms the first human case of H5 bird flu in Missouri but says public risk is low

St. Louis Public Radio | By Andrea Y. Henderson
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:08 PM CDT
H5N1 avian flu viruses (seen in gold) grow inside canine kidney cells (seen in green).
Cynthia Goldsmith
/
CDC
H5N1 avian flu viruses (seen in gold) grow inside canine kidney cells (seen in green).

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services detected the first human case of H5 bird flu in Missouri. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case. Infection transmission among the public remains low.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services detected the first human case of H5 bird flu in the state, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the infection Friday.

The state’s health department was alerted of the infection through its ongoing influenza surveillance program. The patient was hospitalized on Aug. 22 and tested positive for influenza A. The patient has since recovered.

H5 bird flu is typically found in poultry, wild birds and more recently dairy cows. People can be infected when in close contact with infected animals. The patient reported no exposure to animals. There are no bird flu infections in dairy cows reported in the state; however, some outbreaks in wild birds and commercial or backyard flocks have been reported.

This is the first case of H5 bird flu that has been detected across the nation through the influenza surveillance system. Since 2022, there have been 15 human cases of bird flu reported, and it is the 14th human case this year.

The CDC says there is low risk of public transmission or infection.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio

News
Andrea Y. Henderson
Andrea Henderson joined St. Louis Public Radio in March 2019, where she covers race, identity and culture as part of the public radio collaborative Sharing America. Andrea comes to St. Louis Public Radio from NPR, where she reported for the race and culture podcast Code Switch and produced pieces for All Things Considered. Andrea’s passion for storytelling began at a weekly newspaper in her hometown of Houston, Texas, where she covered a wide variety of stories including hurricanes, transportation and Barack Obama’s 2009 Presidential Inauguration. Her art appreciation allowed her to cover arts and culture for the Houston African-American business publication, Empower Magazine. She also covered the arts for Syracuse’s Post-Standard and The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina.
See stories by Andrea Y. Henderson