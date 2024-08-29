New collegiate music program in West Plains holds 1st classes

A new music program in West Plains is giving area residents a chance to dust off their instruments.

The new program at Missouri State University-West Plains currently consists of a class and two ensembles.

The Language of Music is a three-credit-hour music appreciation course, and there’s a Jazz Ensemble and University/Community Band that offer one-credit-hour each.

But anyone can join the groups. Program director Rocky Long said the University/Community Band has met twice, and more than 50 people showed up to the first rehearsal. Seven more showed up at the second one. He said, prior to this program, people who had played an instrument in school didn’t have anywhere to keep playing.

"And so, now that we've got this program established and growing here at the university," Long said, "I think it's only going to get bigger. You know, it gives the students from the south-central area a venue, and the public a venue, to continue making music."

The groups will give concerts this fall and winter.

Anyone who’s interested in enrolling in a class or wants to join the University/Community Band or who would like to request a performance, can fill out a form at Facebook.com/MSUWPMusic.

Long said they’re also taking donations to help them with things like purchasing sheet music and instruments. MSU-West Plains is planning a crowdfunding campaign soon to help raise money for the new program.

Long said he'd eventually like for the program to offer an associate degree in music.



