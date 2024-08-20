Nixa makes 2045 plan official

The Nixa 2045 comprehensive plan was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning commission August 5. It unanimously passed a vote of support from Nixa’s City Council last week, August 13.

Shelby Ferguson, planner with Springfield based Olsson engineering introduced the final draft of the plan to council. Ferguson described it as a living document, and in the presentation outlined how the plan can guide planning for land use, expansion of city limits, connectivity, community aesthetics and economic development strategy.

She highlighted one significant difference from the city’s previous comprehensive plan. The Nixa 2045 plan includes maps and suggested broad outlines for future land use, a sort of complement to the more specific zoning regulations many are familiar with.

“What this really truly does,” Ferguson explained, “is allow you to have... flexibility when it comes to development review and having those conversations of how do you grow and develop.”

Ferguson and city staff said they hope the land use guidance will allow for more and better discussion about development outside of the technical process of zoning and rezoning.

The plan was developed through cooperation with business and community stakeholders and the general public, including almost 2000 responses to a survey conducted during the process.

Developing a comprehensive plan for one of the fastest growing communities in the State means grappling with the issue of growth which the plan defines as “thoughtful, measured progressive and meaningful development that achieves the community goals."

Community goals in the plan include: a focus on quality over quantity, expanded housing options, strategic development of Downtown Nixa and enhanced opportunities for parks and recreation.