MSU offers new doctorate degree in education

A new doctoral degree will be available starting this fall at Missouri State University.

The College of Education will offer the Doctor of Education in Leadership, Learning and Education Change — its first doctoral degree.

The program’s director, Nicole West, said in a statement that the degree is for those who want to pursue leadership in not just schools, but also in universities and education-related nonprofits. The focus of the degree is on impacting and transforming education.

The 55-credit-hour degree is designed to be completed in three years and is a part-time, seated and cohort-based program for education professionals.

Applications for the first cohort of 15 open on September 5.

With the program’s launch, the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate invited Missouri State to join its network of more than 135 institutional members that are redesigning professional practice preparation in education for the improvement of PK-20 education.

CPED institution members are a network that stimulates each institution’s work and provides space for sharing, learning and providing feedback in a national dialogue, according to the statement.

“The EdD is really its own degree. It’s a professional degree focused on enhancing educational systems and practices,” West said. “The Carnegie Project brings together institutions with similarly focused EdD programs and leverages their expertise to improve programs nationwide.”

New members are chosen through "a rigorous application process" and are evaluated by a membership committee made up of leaders of current CPED members, according to the university.