Jay Ashcroft endorses Mike Kehoe, blames fundraising for finishing third in governor’s race

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft believes his third place finish in Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary can be explained by his rival’s massive fundraising advantage.

In an email message to supporters Friday, Ashcroft noted that polls had him tied for the lead with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe going into the campaign’s home stretch. But when the dust settled Tuesday night, Ashcroft garnered only 23% of the vote, finishing behind Kehoe at 39% and state Sen. Bill Eigel at 32%.

“Tuesday’s result was not what we were expecting,” Ashcroft said. “With polls showing us tied going into the final weekend, and the response we’ve been getting traveling to all 114 counties, we had high hopes. At the end of the day, however, it is hard to prevail when you are outspent 3-1.”

According to the last round of campaign finance disclosures, Kehoe raised roughly $11 million between his candidate committees and affiliated PACs. Eigel raised nearly $6 million and Ashcroft raised around $4 million.

However, Ashcroft did benefit from a $3 million spending spree in the campaign’s final weeks by a PAC called Stand for US. Where the PAC’s money came from is unclear, as its only publicly disclosed contribution is from a nonprofit that doesn’t have to reveal its donors.

After thanking his supporters, Ashcroft urged them to move past the primary and help elect Kehoe defeat the Democratic nominee, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

“While the primary is over, the election is not,” he said. “Republicans need to come together and focus on November and do whatever it takes to elect Mike Kehoe and to ensure his success as our next governor.”