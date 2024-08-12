City of Joplin seeks feedback as it begins work to revamp its website

The City of Joplin wants to know what users think of its website.

A surveyis available by the Marketing and Communications Department as the city works to redesign its site, www.joplinmo.org. City officials asked the department to get involved to get the word out about the project.

Drew Douglas, director of the new department, said in a news release, they’ve heard from citizens, stakeholders and business owners that the website needs work. They’re asking people to weigh in on what works and what doesn’t.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, starts the research phase for the website redesign project. Douglas said there will also be other opportunities to provide feedback.

"Your insights will help us move the City of Joplin towards offering better digital experiences," he said, "and raise the standard for high-performance government."

