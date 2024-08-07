Rescue One is planning to construct a 13,000-square-foot facility

In an email, a Rescue One representative told KSMU that the 13,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1020 N Eldon Avenue. The building will consolidate their office and veterinary clinic, which are currently housed at separate locations.

Features will include a veterinary clinic with isolation and recovery wards, two large outdoor play yards, a multipurpose education room, an expanded food pantry and a large warehouse.

Rescue One will remain foster-based, so the facility won’t be used as a shelter. But it will include 27 boarding rooms to accommodate animals in emergency situations. The organization recently closed intake due to lack of space.

Rescue One will receive nearly $250,000 in tax credits for the project from Missouri’s Neighborhood Assistance Program. They’ll also pull from other funding sources, primarily projects and grants.