Turnout has been light so far for the Primary Election

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says things have gone smoothly at the polls today. But the turnout has been lighter than he expected. Schoeller says he’s heard that turnout across the state has been light as well.

Based on bellweather precincts, turnout earlier this afternoon was at 16%. That’s well below the turnout in the county’s last two primaries.

"Two years ago, in '22, we had almost a 24% turnout, and then, two years prior to that, in 2020, we had a 32% turnout," he said.

He reminds everyone that polls are open until 7 p.m., so there’s still time to vote.

Reporter: Walk me through what happens at 7 when the polls close. What goes on behind the scenes?

"Well, at that point, at each of the polling locations, the election judges make sure that anyone who's standing in line at 7 p.m. gets their opportunity to vote," he said, "and then, at that point, they will begin closing down their polling location, and they go through a number of things to make sure it's properly shut down to ensure the voted ballots and the information on what we call the media stick that has the results in terms of the uncertified results for the election that day are then delivered back in a sealed container to the election center."

Schoeller says we should start to see results in Greene County by 8:15 or 8:30.