Mike Moon wins the Republican Primary for the Missouri District 29 Senate seat

Incumbent Mike Moon has won the Republican Primary Election for State Senate District 29, defeating opponent Susan Haralson. In November, he’ll run against Democrat Ron Monnig.

In an interview with the Informed Voter Coalition aired on KSMU, Moon advocated for “The Fair Tax,” a bill first introduced in 2009, which would increase the sales tax rate to replace income, property and corporate taxes.

“There would be opportunities for employers, especially, to get rid of that one, to hire more people, perhaps. Maybe pay them more money," he said. "They could increase their product lines. They may even keep some for themselves. But it’s their business, and they have that opportunity to do so.”

Moon has served in the Missouri Legislature since 2014 and the senate since 2020.

In an interview with the Informed Voter Coalition, Monnig said the number one challenge in Missouri is education.

"Our schools for too long have been underfunded," he said. "Our teachers' pay until recently has been the lowest in the nation. Statistics show teacher turnover is great. I think we need to tackle this problem to make our schools great once again."

