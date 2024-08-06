FEMA providing disaster relief for damage from May storms

Spring storms rocked southern Missouri in May, delivering straight line winds, flooding and tornadoes. Now FEMA is looking to help residents in the affected counties.

Near the end of July President Biden granted a request from Gov. Mike Parson officially declaring the results of May's storms a disaster. This makes federal individual assistance available to eligible residents in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties.

FEMA spokesperson Andrew Rosnick said about 150 FEMA staff are in the state now, canvasing affected areas and assisting recovery. One Disaster Recovery Center is open in Sikeston, and available to assist individuals in that area. Rosnick says his focus is encouraging anyone who may be eligible to apply for assistance as soon as possible. He says you can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, from a FEMA app for iPhone and Android, and at 1-800-621-3362. He says that, if possible, you should be prepared with a pay stub, an ID and the deed or title to any property.

He says there is not a deadline right now but applying for assistance as soon as possible will make sure it is delivered in a timely manner.

According to FEMA potential assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Rosnick also says individuals may be eligible for serious needs assistance payments to help with things like groceries and medicine.

He says FEMA has already provided $1 million in assistance in the state. Rosnick emphasized that it may be a slow road to full recovery, and they hope to support residents along the way.

If you are in a region that was unaffected, find out how to be prepared for the next disaster at ready.gov.