Branson medical clinic transitions from primary care to mental health services

The decision was made after the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion in Missouri both caused patient numbers to dwindle, according to Hope Counseling Center executive director, Kyle David. The expansion of Skaggs Hospital and the construction of new clinics by Cox and Mercy, he said, also reduced Branson’s need for primary care. But one gap they saw was affordable counseling.

"We’ve had mental health care services for the past few years now, and have seen that explode with need and growth," said David.

The organization’s website cites a recent Ozarks Health Commission Survey that identified mental health as the biggest medical need in southwest Missouri, and one of the top medical needs in Taney County.

"The rate of mental health providers in the Branson Community at 16.1 providers per 100,000 residents is 71.9% lower than the state rate of 57.2 providers per 100,000 Missouri residents," according to the commission.

Currently, Hope Counseling Center has two licensed therapists and two grad students on staff, with future plans for expansion.

The transition, which also includes renovations, is paid for in part by an ARPA grant from Taney County and another from the Skaggs Foundation.

Though they’re not affiliated with a church, Faith Community Health is a Christian organization. Listed as "university partners" on their website are Evangel, which is affiliated with Assemblies of God, and Baylor, which is affiliated with the Texas Baptists.

"A lot of folks in this area are Christian and come from that background," David said. "But that is not a requirement to work here, it’s not a requirement to have counseling services and, quite frankly, would never be brought up unless otherwise requested by the client."

When asked if a gay or trans client seeking treatment at Hope would present a problem, David responded: "Oh of course not. No."

The name change officially takes effect on August 16th. That’s also the last day that primary care and health records will be available at the clinic. Starting today (8/5), unclaimed medical records will be transferred to Tri-Lakes Family Care in Branson. FCH’s Neighbor’s Pharmacy will remain open.