Missouri 7th Congressional District: Republican Audrey Richards

U.S. House District 7 covers Springfield, Joplin, Branson and much of southwest Missouri. The following is a transcript from Ozarks Public Radio's interview with Richards recorded on July 22.

GREGORY HOLMAN, KSMU NEWS: Welcome, Ms. Richards.

AUDREY RICHARDS: [Inaudible words over phone line] ...I'm happy to be here.

KSMU: Let's get right to our questions. And a reminder: For each answer, we have one minute and 45 seconds for all the candidates. First question: If you are elected to represent southwest Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, what will your top agenda items be?

RICHARDS: [Inaudible words over phone line] ...passing a budget. I mean, that's the core function of the House of Representatives. So, you know, they passed the 2023 budget six months late. And I think that if you're failing at, I mean, just getting the one thing you're supposed to do done, I think that's a serious indictment on kind of the state of things and the state of Congress and partisanship in general. So that would probably be my immediate focus. I would also like to do some more things like instituting a federal moratorium on the sale of all farm land to foreign interests until a full, like, inventory can be taken. I think it's really important that you have a solid, accurate picture of the landscape as it is before you make decisions. And then I also think we need to focus on limiting our spending on foreign wars, so that way, tax dollars can be put to work helping Americans.

And also, I would really like to see something done about the housing market, bringing the cost of starter homes down, so that way people my age can actually enter the market, because I know a lot of, a lot of people my age are kind of stuck at being lifelong renters at this point. And that's kind of the opposite of the American dream. And so we're kind of jaded about that. And I'd like to put some focus on that as well. And then finally, last, but obviously not least, is bringing down the prices of medicine across the board. Because I have multiple members of my family who can't retire. They're 70, 80. And they can't retire because they have to work to be able to afford their medications. And that's just not right to me. So those are, broadly, kind of things I would like to focus on.

KMSU: Next question: Abortion is a hot-button issue right now, with several states facing ballot issues on the subject. What are your views on abortion and a woman's right to choose?

RICHARDS: Well, I think the Supreme Court really made this a state issue. You know, if the federal government wants to continue to be involved on it, they should debate a constitutional amendment. Otherwise, you're the individual states can continue to place those measures on the ballot and people can vote the way that they want to vote. I mean, that's democracy at work. So, that's more my view on how the government should handle that.

KSMU: Next question: The voting process has been a key topic of discussion both at the federal and state levels. How do you think the U.S. can ensure fair elections, while also ensuring that everyone has an equal chance to cast a ballot?

RICHARDS: Hmm. That's an interesting question. I, I noticed recently, I think it was CNBC just put out their list of the best states in the country to do business. And Missouri was ranked the seventh-worst. And one of the reasons was the lack of voting options. That was a, that was a key factor in why they decided to rank Missouri so low, because our state does not have easily accessible methods of voting. [Editor's note: CNBC ranked Missouri 7th-worst on a list headlined "These are America’s 10 worst states for quality of life in 2024" as part of the cable TV network's "America's Top States for Business" feature published beginning July 11.]

And at the federal level, really, I just think protecting voter rolls, ensuring they're accurate, but really trusting — I have met with so many county clerks, and they're great at their jobs — you know, really just putting your trust in them as election officials. And the people who work the polls are really dedicated, and you always have one Democrat, one Republican, so it's fair and balanced. So I think just stopping the overall rhetoric of saying our elections are rigged and everything.

There are genuine discussions to be had about the Electoral College, and I think personally that proportional apportionment of votes in the Electoral College in states is the best way to go about that. I have very — I actually, I studied the Electoral College in school, so it's kind of my, it's kind of my wheelhouse. But yeah, I think it really just putting our faith in our county clerks and the people who run our elections, because they're really there to do a great job. One election, I think 2020, I know that they would have someone if you were elderly, they would have someone come up to your house, and they would help you vote that way. Like they bring the voting process to you. So you know, in my —

KSMU: We are, we are out of time on that question. I'm so sorry. Next question.

RICHARDS: Having a nerd-out. [Laughs].

KSMU: Next, next question. What do you think should be done to address illegal immigration issues in the United States?

RICHARDS: Hmm! Well, I suppose my view on this is, is a little bit more broad than just specifically American problems. You know, it's an international problem. And I think that means you have to involve international stakeholders. So you need to work with, like, the Red Cross, and the UNHCR and the Mexican government to set up some kind of refugee and asylum-seeker camp, like in Mexico before they get here, right. So that way we can do the processing of asylum requests there in an expedited and more dignified manner. Because we can't keep distributing free money and hotel rooms to migrants, because it just is a complete drag on our communities. And so I think engaging those broader international stakeholders is something we really need to do, and, again, make this a more humane process than either party really has made an attempt to do at this point.

KSMU: Next question: Do you think the United States should continue to fund the war in Ukraine, and why or why not?

RICHARDS: No, I do not, no. I, I just look at, you know, the reality of life here, right now. You know, like it, it just feels like taxes are too high, the cost of living is going up, while wages don't. Home prices are climbing at a rate where people, like I said, my age, we can't afford to even enter the housing market. So, you know, if young people are hurting, old people are hurting, so like, no one's winning in this economy right now. And then spending all of our money, well not all of it, but sending huge billions and billions and billions of dollars overseas, it just feels wrong to me, like I can't look my family in the face and say like, I want to advocate for sending our money overseas, when you yourself are struggling. So no, I don't advocate for continued funding, in that regard.

KSMU: What are your views on the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas?

RICHARDS: I know, I think that there is a broader issue of human rights that we really have to talk about in this context. The United Nations is really kind of, I think, shown a different side to this conflict. That, you know, it's just not — [Richards coughed.]

Excuse me. What a good question to get choked up on.

But, apparently, I really think that as a human rights issue, it needs to be looked at. We need to continue to ensure that the rights of people, particularly children across the globe, are being protected. And that's that kind of my priority at this stage, is just human rights in general. And looking at what's happening over there, seeing the reality of the situation, I think our country needs to do some serious talking to about what, what is and is not appropriate.

KSMU: If your political party wins a majority in the U.S. House, what should voters expect?

Well, you know, I think — [pauses].

Eric Burlison and I represent two very different futures for the Republican Party. Like in my view, the soul of the Republican Party is about unity, keeping the country together and maintaining a functioning government. And the party as it is now is focused on kind of the opposite of that. They're divisive and consistently hindering, like, any actual progress that could be made at the federal level. You know, I guess, like, I'm not, I'm not so much of a Trump-lican as I am like a Repub-Lincoln. I mean, yeah, [Richards makes a joke rimshot drum sound.]

See, vote for Audrey, and you get puns! But, you know, I suppose that Republicans needs to be a little bit more conscious of bipartisanship and not being afraid to reach across the aisle because, like, if I were elected, and someone said, like, hey, so-and-so Democrat has a bill that would lower the prices of the meds that people like your family member need to survive, like, I'd jump on that. It doesn't matter if it comes from a Republican or a Democrat, or, like, you know, or a Muppet. You know, if you're offering to help the people of my district, I don't care what party you're from. I want to help my people, and that's my priority. And I think that the Republican Party needs to do more of that and less of the divisiveness.

KSMU: Last question. In your opinion, what makes southwest Missouri's 7th District a unique place? And what can our elected representatives contribute to leadership discussions in the nation's capitol?

RICHARDS: I mean, we're a real hard working group of people. And we've got a lot of different areas. I mean, everything from, you know, our kind of metro area here in Springfield to Joplin, which is a trucking hub. And then you know we've got a lot of farmers, and we just have such a wide variety of people, all of whom are hardworking, really, too, you know, that have contributions to pretty much every sector of American life. And we've got so many, many, they're just such a diverse place. I mean, again, like I grew up in, not too far away from Branson. And so we had a really vibrant arts scene where I was growing up. And I think that diversity and that real passion for truly hard work. I think it's what we can contribute to leadership across the nation. And I, because I think Congress doesn't really know what hard work is right now. So I think that's really something we should focus on. And I think just bringing those unique attributes that we have in each of our individual counties and spaces, like, it's such a variegated community that we have here in southwest Missouri that representing everybody is such a privilege.