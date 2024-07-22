Missouri Democrats praise Joe Biden, with some quickly throwing support to Kamala Harris

Missouri Democratic leaders and delegates to the party’s national convention next month heaped praise on President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for re-election — with a few prominent Democrats quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, who is facing a tough primary fight for her St. Louis-based seat, thanked the president for “prioritizing our nation’s needs, a decision that I am sure was a difficult one.”

She also formally endorsed Harris, who Bush said had the “vision to carry this legacy forward” and “defeat Donald Trump.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones also endorsed Harris, saying on social media that Biden has been the most “consequential leader of our lifetime” and she looks forward to supporting Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, did not directly announce an endorsement of Harris, but he did post on social media that he donated to her campaign for president, calling her “brilliant, experienced, personable, relatable.”

State Rep. Keri Ingle of Lee’s Summit, a delegate to the convention, retweeted Harris thanking Biden for his endorsement.

Several other Missouri delegates to the convention also pledged support for Harris, but not all.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City praised Biden but stopped short of endorsing Harris.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page took the same tack, as did House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield, a candidate for governor.

State Sen. Doug Beck of Affton, a Democratic delegate, said he would be taking the “next few weeks to hear from as many voters as possible about how and with whom they would like to move forward.”