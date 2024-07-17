Survivors of childhood abuse ask for trial for former Missouri boarding school owner

Survivors of abuse are asking Missouri’s attorney general to proceed with the trial of the co-owner of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, a now-shuttered boarding school for troubled girls in Cedar County.

Stephanie Householder, who ran the school with her husband Boyd Householder, faces 21 charges of child abuse and neglect alleged by former Circle of Hope students. Her husband had nearly 80 charges, including allegations of sexual abuse.

But he died of a “cardiac incident,” according to his attorney’s statement published by KCUR.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey offered Householder a plea deal in 2023 if she would testify against her husband. She rejected the offer.

David Clohessy, Missouri volunteer director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, told reporters on Wednesday that he “suspects and fears the attorney general will offer her another plea deal.”

The attorney general’s office told The Independent it has “no pending offers of a plea deal.”

“For me, (a plea deal) is a huge slap in the face,” said Maggie Drew, who lived at Circle of Hope from 2007 to 2013. “That woman never showed mercy to any of us, and I don’t think it should be shown to her now.”

Drew said she broke bones while at Circle of Hope and was told to “walk it off” by Householder.

“I never thought I’d make it,” Drew said.

Survivors delivered a letter to Bailey Wednesday asking him not to extend additional deals. Householder is scheduled for a jury trial in October.

“While the trial will be emotionally very hard for many of us in the short term, in the long run, we are convinced that it will be a powerful deterrent to others who might commit or conceal crimes against children,” Householder’s daughter Amanda wrote in a letter on behalf of a group of survivors.

Clohessy said a trial is important for survivors to “speak their truth” and inform the public beyond what has already been reported.

Adria Keim, who worked at Circle of Hope at the age of 19, said the environment was “manipulative.” Within a month of working at the boarding school, she was left overnight with almost 20 teenage girls to manage, she alleged.

She said the school’s Christian affiliation did not align with the leaders’ actions.

“I know that God absolutely hates what was done at Circle of Hope in his name,” Keim said.

Clohessy wants Bailey to investigate other Christian boarding schools for troubled teens after such schools in Missouri have been forcibly shut down.

He asked Bailey in April to begin proactive investigations, saying the schools lack oversight.

Clohessy wasn’t sure what other state attorneys general have done about reports of abuse at boarding schools and camps, for the problem extends beyond Missouri. But he expects that some states are taking a better look.

“It would be hard to do worse than to do absolutely nothing,” he said.

Before delivering the letter to Bailey, the group packed letters to send to county sheriffs asking for local investigations as well.

“Our goal,” Clohessy said, “is to beg sheriffs and prosecutors to be proactive and investigate the facilities in their counties.”

In a statement, the attorney general’s office explained Bailey only steps into criminal cases when appointed by the governor or local authorities.

“As a former prosecutor, Attorney General Bailey takes crime very seriously,” a spokesperson said. “We have seen a 133% increase in requests from local law enforcement and prosecutors to prosecute cases since Bailey took office.”

This story has been updated to include comment from the office of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.