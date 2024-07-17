Health Department issues statement warning of an increased risk of illness causing diarrhea

Stephanie Woehl, who’s in charge of communicable disease prevention, said that the increase in illnesses that cause diarreah is normal for this time of year.

"[In] the summertime months, when things start to get warmer [and] we’re outside more, as a community, we do see an increase in enteric illnesses," she said.

Enteric illnesses are intestinal illnesses, usually ingested through microbes in contaminated food or water.

Woehl said, to avoid Shigellosis and other diarrheal illnesses like Salmonella and E. coli, people should be careful to wash their hands before preparing or eating food, even if they’re outside, like for a picnic or cookout.

Here's advice from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to avoid spread of the illness:

Wash hands with warm, soapy water:

After using the bathroom Before food preparation Before eating After assisting a child with toileting After changing diapers

Thoroughly cook all foods.

Use a diluted bleach solution to disinfect surfaces; bacteria can survive for weeks on dry surfaces.

Clean common areas including doorknobs, bathroom and kitchen faucets, toilet handles and countertops.

Avoid swallowing water from ponds, lakes or untreated swimming pools.

Do not let ill people prepare food or beverages for others.

Avoid sexual contact for at least two weeks after diarrhea has ended.

Contact your healthcare provider if you or a family member have:



Bloody stools

Diarrhea lasting more than three days

Severe stomach cramping or tenderness

You should also contact your doctor if you have symptoms and are employed in a childcare, food handling or healthcare setting.

