Greene County Sheriff candidates highlight differences at forum

The North Springfield Betterment Association hosted a candidate forum during their monthly luncheon Thursday, including republican candidates for Greene County Sheriff.

During opening statements Incumbent Sheriff Jim Arnott touted 36 years of experience within the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, saying that he started this work and continues it on behalf of all victims of crime in the county.

In addressing the room of business and nonprofit leaders from North Springfield he described the northside as the entrance to the city, with a vision that that entrance should be grand.

Arnott said homelessness and panhandling are challenges in the path toward reaching that goal. “Well, I think it’s no secret, my thoughts on some of those things,” he explained, “panhandling, I am totally against that, and I am tired of seeing that when I drive into the City of Springfield.”

Arnott explained that panhandling is a municipal offence outside of his jurisdiction, something he hoped the city’s police department would better enforce. Arnott also emphasized his commitment to protecting the rights of private property owners.

Challenger Ben McMains cited 18 years of various law enforcement experience, including as a rural officer, a deputy in a separate sheriff’s department and work as a school resource officer. He described his variety of experiences as a strength:

"I can take the community-oriented policing,” McMains said, “that the city loves to do. I can bring that to the county. We can get back with the citizens. We can build those relationships, and I think that is what’s most important.”

McMains emphasized accountability during his statement, suggesting among other things body cameras for the department, which they do not currently wear. McMains also described online activity by the Sheriff’s Department as bully like and called for more transparency and working with media and social media to reach the community.

During a brief question and answer session the candidates were asked, among other things, about the cost of body cameras. Arnott said it would cost several thousand dollars per employee plus the costs of retaining videos. He also explained privacy concerns with regard to the footage, and said he was largely opposed to cameras on that ground. McMains said he felt the cost for accountability was worth it, that privacy could be maintained and he said body cameras were linked with increased conviction rates and decreases in complaints.

Both candidates will be on the republican ballot for Greene County Sheriff in August. There is no democrat challenger. The winner of the primary will be the only name on the ballot for the office in November.