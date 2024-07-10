City Council discusses reallocation of unused ARPA funds

One of the projects that could receive a portion of the funding is a corridor study of a stretch of Sunshine Street, from Glenstone to Campbell and, if funds allow, to Kansas Expressway. That project would be in-depth look at the roadway and surrounding businesses as part of the Forward SGF plan and would likely be finished by the end of 2025.

Other allocations would go to housing and urban development plans, fire department improvements, the C-Street CID, additional neighborhood cleanups via Community Partnership of the Ozarks and a compliance services contract with accounting firm Forvis Mazars.

The bill pulls from approximately $195,000 left over after retention payments for police, fire and health employees. It also redirects $500,000 in federal funding from a housing study, which ended up being paid via other means.

$5.9 million was budgeted for the retention payments, according to Jody Vernon, the city's assistant director of finance. 2024 was the third and final year for the employee retention payments, and expenditures were less than the amount that had been budgeted, she said.

The allocations, totaling $611,819, were recommended by council's AARPA Review Committee. There would still be $83,600 of unallocated AARPA money left. Vernon said the city must allocate the funds, and they must be obligated by December 31, 2024.

City council plans to vote on the bill on July 22.

