Mercy cuts ribbon on new clinic in northeast Springfield

A new multi-specialty medical clinic is open in northeast Springfield. Mercy cut the ribbon Monday on the clinic at the Frisco Building on E. Chestnut Expressway.

The $6.5 million facility offers primary care, occupational medicine and therapy services as well as x-ray and lab services. It also includes designated space for specialty care such as cardiology and behavioral health that will rotate through the clinic, according to the health system.

Mercy plans to add five new primary care physicians and four advanced practice providers with the next 12 months to staff the clinic.

Mercy officials estimate the Frisco Building clinic will serve around 15,000 patients a year.

New patients are currently being accepted.