Mercy cuts ribbon on new clinic in northeast Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:51 AM CDT
A waiting area inside the new Mercy Clinic at the Frisco Building in Springfield.
Mercy
The multi-specialty clinic is located in the Frisco Building.

A new multi-specialty medical clinic is open in northeast Springfield. Mercy cut the ribbon Monday on the clinic at the Frisco Building on E. Chestnut Expressway.

The $6.5 million facility offers primary care, occupational medicine and therapy services as well as x-ray and lab services. It also includes designated space for specialty care such as cardiology and behavioral health that will rotate through the clinic, according to the health system.

Mercy plans to add five new primary care physicians and four advanced practice providers with the next 12 months to staff the clinic.

Mercy officials estimate the Frisco Building clinic will serve around 15,000 patients a year.

New patients are currently being accepted.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
