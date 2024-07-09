© 2024 KSMU Radio
Here & Now Host and Journalist Scott Tong to be part of MSU's Public Affairs Conference this fall

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 9, 2024 at 8:02 AM CDT
Washington, DC, USA - November 3, 2014: Marketplace DC editorial staff portraits. Photo by Ian Wagreich / Ian Wagreich Photography
Ian Wagreich/IW
/
Handout
Washington, DC, USA - November 3, 2014: Marketplace DC editorial staff portraits. Photo by Ian Wagreich / Ian Wagreich Photography

Tong will speak in September at Missouri State University.

An NPR host and journalist is coming to Springfield this fall.

Scott Tong, host of Here & Now, will be a plenary speaker at Missouri State University’s Public Affairs Conference. The theme for this year's conference is “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism,” and Tong's speech will reflect that.

Tong has hosted Here & Now since 2021. Before that he served as Shanghai bureau chief and senior correspondent for American Public Media’s Marketplace. His reporting spans over a dozen countries. He's investigated critical issues, such as international adoption practices in China, labor conditions in brick-making facilities and environmental controversies in the U.S.

Tong will speak at 12:30 p.m. on September 26 at the Plaster Student Union Theatre. The public is welcome to attend, and no tickets are required.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
