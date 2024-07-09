Here & Now Host and Journalist Scott Tong to be part of MSU's Public Affairs Conference this fall
Tong will speak in September at Missouri State University.
An NPR host and journalist is coming to Springfield this fall.
Scott Tong, host of Here & Now, will be a plenary speaker at Missouri State University’s Public Affairs Conference. The theme for this year's conference is “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism,” and Tong's speech will reflect that.
Tong has hosted Here & Now since 2021. Before that he served as Shanghai bureau chief and senior correspondent for American Public Media’s Marketplace. His reporting spans over a dozen countries. He's investigated critical issues, such as international adoption practices in China, labor conditions in brick-making facilities and environmental controversies in the U.S.
Tong will speak at 12:30 p.m. on September 26 at the Plaster Student Union Theatre. The public is welcome to attend, and no tickets are required.