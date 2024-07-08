© 2024 KSMU Radio
City Utilities Board seeks input as it prepares to hire a new leader for the company

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:17 AM CDT
City Utilities of Springfield, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
City Utilities of Springfield, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.

An online survey is available through July 15 to allow the public to weigh in on the next president/CEO of CU.

The hiring process is underway for the next president and CEO of Springfield City Utilities, and the CU Board is asking for the public’s input.

An online survey is available that asks what qualifications and experience are the most important for the next CU leader to have. It also asks what short-term and long-term goals the next president and CEO should be expected to meet.

The survey is available through July 15.

A nationwide search is being conducted with the help of executive recruiting firm, Korn and Ferry.

The utility company’s current leader, Gary Gibson, announced in April that he plans to retire next year after more than three decades with the organization.

The CU Board of Public Utilities plans to select and announce his successor early this fall.
News City UtilitiesCity Utilities of SpringfieldSpringfield, Missouri
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
