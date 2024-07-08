City Utilities Board seeks input as it prepares to hire a new leader for the company

The hiring process is underway for the next president and CEO of Springfield City Utilities, and the CU Board is asking for the public’s input.

An online survey is available that asks what qualifications and experience are the most important for the next CU leader to have. It also asks what short-term and long-term goals the next president and CEO should be expected to meet.

The survey is available through July 15.

A nationwide search is being conducted with the help of executive recruiting firm, Korn and Ferry.

The utility company’s current leader, Gary Gibson, announced in April that he plans to retire next year after more than three decades with the organization.

The CU Board of Public Utilities plans to select and announce his successor early this fall.