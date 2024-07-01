New Missouri State University president starts first day on the job

Missouri State University’s 12th president, Dr. Richard Williams, got started on the job Monday.

In a promotional video, Williams talked about first steps in office: “I’m looking forward to becoming a regular on campus and in Springfield. I’ll be spending the next several months on listening tours in Springfield and across the state, meeting with university leaders, faculty staff, students and alumni, as well as community and state leaders.”

In an email message to the university community sent early Monday, Williams said he’s “not a leader who invokes change for the sake of change” and that the university is in “a great place” right now.

Williams said that in the coming year, as he sees opportunities to move Missouri State forward, he’ll "work closely with members of the campus and community to engage and implement new ideas and plans."