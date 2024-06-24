Absentee voting begins Tuesday, June 25, for the August 6 Missouri General Primary Election

Absentee voting gets underway Tuesday, June 25, for voters who are unable to go to their regular polling place for the General Primary Election on August 6.



To vote absentee by mail, you must meet certain criteria. You also must meet certain criteria to vote absentee in person up to two weeks before the election. Starting July 23, anyone may vote absentee in person through August 5.



Absentee ballots may be voted in the Greene County Clerk’s Office, 1126 N. Boonville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Homebound or out-of-town voters may request an absentee ballot by mail, either handwritten or from a fillable form on the county clerk’s website. Mailed ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail and received in the clerk’s office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Find out more at vote.greenecountymo.govor call the clerk’s office at 417-868-4060.