Scammers are taking advantage of patchwork of U.S. toll roads, says BBB

As early July approaches, the U.S. is nearing the prime time of summer travel season.

Scammers have taken note and rolled out a nationwide scam involving toll roads.

Over Memorial Day, Triple A projected that nearly 44 million drivers, or about twice the population of the state of New York, hit the road, traveling at least 50 miles from the home. That’s a 4% increase over last year.

Scammers have taken note that Americans are getting back to the pre-COVID-19 travel habits with long-distance driving trips that take them through several states. They’ve also noticed the confusing patchwork of states with and without toll roads and have used texting scams to further panic drivers who are likely unfamiliar with all of the rules involving toll roads.

Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield, Missouri Pamela Hernandez explains.

“Consumers are getting a text message that says you have an unpaid toll and not only that if you don’t pay the toll by a certain date, we’re gonna charge you a late fee with a link to click.”

Consumers have reported that, once you click the link, it takes you to a website to settle your balance, which appears to be from the state’s toll service, making the message look legitimate. The Better Business Bureau recommends that if you are taking a long, multi-state trip, do some research for what states have tolls roads, how much they charge and if you can purchase a transponder that will likely save you money.

