Sculpture on Park Central Square will get a new look Friday night

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT
The Tumbler sculpture on Park Central Square in Springfield, Missouri
City of Springfield
The Tumbler sculpture on Park Central Square in Springfield, Missouri

The Tumbler has been on the square in Springfield since the early 1970s.

A sculpture that’s sat on the square in Springfield for years will get a new look Friday night.

The brown metal sculpture called “The Tumbler” is on Park Central Square.

The artwork was created by Aris Demetrios and installed on the Springfield square in 1971. It is regarded as the city’s first piece of modern art, according to city officials. An arts patron, Mrs. Monroe Swyers, donated $15,000 to bring the piece to Springfield. Demetrios said that barely covered the cost of steel to create it.

The Tumbler sat in the same position for years until it was discovered that the sculpture was intended to be re-oriented or “tumbled” every season to create a new piece of art.

The public is invited to watch the tumbling of “The Tumbler” Friday night at 7. The event coincides with the eighth annual Tumble for SGF event, hosted by the Coffee Ethic from 6 to 10. The event celebrates and increases awareness of the sculpture while raising money for a local nonprofit. A portion of the proceeds raised Friday night will be donated to Better Block Springfield.
