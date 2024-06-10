Missouri State athletics director will soon start similar job in Kentucky

On Monday morning, Eastern Kentucky University announced that Kyle Moats would become their new athletics director.

Moats has served in a similar role at Missouri State University since 2009. In a statement, Moats thanked Missouri State and university President Clif Smart for “15 wonderful years in Springfield.”

Moats starts the new job in Richmond, Kentucky on July 1, ending his current contract roughly one year early.

Shortly after the news began making headlines Monday morning, Missouri State issued a statement from university President Clif Smart:

"Kyle Mosts has served our university extraordinarily well during the past 15 years. Under his leadership, we have consistently been at the top of the Valley all sports trophy standings, winning it several times. We have also hosted our first NCAA playoff games in men’s soccer and baseball and he returned us to the football playoffs after a 30 year absence.

"He has made outstanding coaching hires including coaches Petrino, Martin, Harper, Agugua-Hamilton, Cunningham, Collins, Seabolt and Nelson and led our efforts to join Conference USA, forever changing our sports profile.

"Finally and most importantly, he has run our athletic department with integrity and with an emphasis on academic success. He has been an outstanding member of my leadership team and a great friend. I wish him all the success in this next position."