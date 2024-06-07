Missouri State University names its next head softball coach

The university’s athletics director, Kyle Moats, said Kasey Griffith will become the seventh head coach in the program’s history.

Griffith has been a member of the MSU staff for the last two seasons. She served as associated head coach under long-time head coach, Holly Hesse, who retired this year.

Griffith arrived in Springfield after spending 10 seasons at Drake University, where she served as a volunteer assistant for two years before being promoted to a full-time assistant coach beginning with the 2015 season.

In a statement Moats said Griffith “will carry on the tradition of valuing the whole-person concept as she will help develop young women into not only good softball players, but also well-rounded and educated individuals.”

Griffith said in the statement that she is committed to upholding and building upon the legacy of retired coaches, Hesse, Beth Perine and Sue Frederick.

Her promotion is contingent upon final approval by the Missouri State University Board of Governors at its next scheduled meeting.