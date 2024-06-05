City of Springfield to host meeting on Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing

The public meeting will start at 5:15 Thursday with a presentation on public improvement projects in the Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing district, followed by a public discussion. The public is invited to share ideas for public improvements that qualify for potential funding through TIF, according to city officials.

Those unable to attend can find information and a survey following the event here. Select the C-Street TIF Projects webpage. Feedback will be collected for two weeks following the meeting.

The C-Street TIF plan was adopted in 2008 and expires in 2031.

Click here to learn more about ongoing C-Street improvement projects.