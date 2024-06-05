© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device by CLICKING HERE.

City of Springfield to host meeting on Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:07 AM CDT
Historic C-Street in Springfield in 2019
Michele Skalicky
Historic C-Street in Springfield in 2019

The City of Springfield will host the event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Victory Mission Administrative Building, 1715 N. Boonville Ave.

The public meeting will start at 5:15 Thursday with a presentation on public improvement projects in the Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing district, followed by a public discussion. The public is invited to share ideas for public improvements that qualify for potential funding through TIF, according to city officials.

Those unable to attend can find information and a survey following the event here. Select the C-Street TIF Projects webpage. Feedback will be collected for two weeks following the meeting.

The C-Street TIF plan was adopted in 2008 and expires in 2031.

Click here to learn more about ongoing C-Street improvement projects.
Tags
News Historic Commercial StreetCity of Springfield
Ben Verstraete
See stories by Ben Verstraete