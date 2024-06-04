© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device by CLICKING HERE.

Work on the Springfield Conservation Nature Center building is underway

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:51 AM CDT
An entrance to the Springfield Nature Center, soon to be remodeled.
Missouri Department of Conservation
An entrance to the Springfield Nature Center, soon to be remodeled.

Construction started last week and will go through late fall.

The project will include a new metal roof, window replacement and repair and repainting of the building’s siding and is expected to wrap up in November.

Between now and then, the Missouri Department of Conservation says to expect closures around some areas of the nature center building and parking lot. The facility will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and trails will stay open seven days a week.

For more information, call the nature center at 417-888-4237 or email at SprfdNatureCenter@mdc.mo.gov.
Tags
News HikingSpringfield Conservation Nature CenterMissouri Department of Conservation
Ben Verstraete
See stories by Ben Verstraete