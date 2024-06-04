Work on the Springfield Conservation Nature Center building is underway

The project will include a new metal roof, window replacement and repair and repainting of the building’s siding and is expected to wrap up in November.

Between now and then, the Missouri Department of Conservation says to expect closures around some areas of the nature center building and parking lot. The facility will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and trails will stay open seven days a week.

For more information, call the nature center at 417-888-4237 or email at SprfdNatureCenter@mdc.mo.gov.