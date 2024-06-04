Missouri State University names next head baseball coach

A former Missouri State University shortstop is the Baseball Bears’ new head coach.

Joey Hawkins played for the Bears from 2012-2015. He returned to MSU as hitting coach and recruiting coordinator in 2021 and was promoted to associate head coach a year later.

Hawkins takes over for Keith Guttin who retired this year after a 42-year career as head coach of the Baseball Bears.

In a news release Tuesday, Hawkins said, "I couldn't be more excited to be chosen to lead the baseball program for my alma mater. I am extremely thankful to Clif Smart, Kyle Moats and Casey Hunt for the opportunity. I look forward to adding to the legacy and tradition that Coach (Lynn) Rowe and Coach Guttin built. The future is bright for Missouri State Athletics and I'm looking forward to getting to work in my new position."

In the three seasons since Hawkins took over as hitting coach, according to the university, the Bears rank 13th nationally with 313 home runs, including three of the top seven single season totals in program history and the Numbers four and six seasons in Missouri Valley Conference history.

"It became apparent to me over the last couple of years that Joey was the obvious choice to replace Coach Guttin," said MSU Director of Athletics Kyle Moats in the statement. "His appreciation for our program's history and the amount of pride he has in being a Bear will transcend to his recruiting and ability to connect with the community. Joey's experience at the professional level along with his understanding of how the modern college game is being approached were also contributing factors in our decision.”