KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device by CLICKING HERE.

Brooke Shields to headline MSU's Public Affairs Conference this fall

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
Actress and model, Brooke Shields
Missouri State University
Actress and model, Brooke Shields

Actress, model and advocate, Brooke Shields, will give a public talk at Missouri State University this fall.

Shields will be the 2024 Public Affairs Conference keynote speaker. The event, at 7 p.m. September 24 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, kicks off the conference, which runs through September 26.

The theme for the conference is “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism.”

In a news release, Brent Dunn, Missouri State University Foundation executive director, said Shields will discuss navigating fame and overcoming personal challenges.

He said Shields "encourages audiences to celebrate their own unique paths and to find the courage to pursue their dreams at any age."

Shield’s talk is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.

The foundation will host a VIP reception with Shields at 5 p.m. before the talk. Tickets for that are $150 per person and are available on the MSU Foundation website.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
