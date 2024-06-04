Brooke Shields to headline MSU's Public Affairs Conference this fall

Actress, model and advocate, Brooke Shields, will give a public talk at Missouri State University this fall.

Shields will be the 2024 Public Affairs Conference keynote speaker. The event, at 7 p.m. September 24 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, kicks off the conference, which runs through September 26.

The theme for the conference is “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism.”

In a news release, Brent Dunn, Missouri State University Foundation executive director, said Shields will discuss navigating fame and overcoming personal challenges.

He said Shields "encourages audiences to celebrate their own unique paths and to find the courage to pursue their dreams at any age."

Shield’s talk is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.

The foundation will host a VIP reception with Shields at 5 p.m. before the talk. Tickets for that are $150 per person and are available on the MSU Foundation website.