Nationally-known sustainability and environmental author, Doug Tallamy, will speak in Springfield on Saturday. KSMU sat down and talked with him Friday afternoon

Doug Tallamy is the co-founder ofHomegrown National Park, described on its website as "a grassroots call to action to regenerate biodiversity and ecosystem function by planting native plants and creating new ecological networks." He will speak Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. at the Darr Agriculture in Springfield as part of The Ozark Society's Spring meetingMay 18-19.

Ozark Society members can get in for free, but tickets are available for purchase by non-members at the door.

You can hear Michele Skalicky's interview with Doug Tallamy on the back deck of a house in Sprinfield's Rountree Neighborhood by clicking the "listen" button above.