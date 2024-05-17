© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Nationally-known sustainability and environmental author, Doug Tallamy, will speak in Springfield on Saturday. KSMU sat down and talked with him Friday afternoon

KSMU
Published May 17, 2024 at 4:01 PM CDT
The sun shines through an oak tree on the Missouri State University campus (photo taken May 17, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
The sun shines through an oak tree on the Missouri State University campus (photo taken May 17, 2024).

Tallamy is the author of Bringing Nature Home, Nature's Best Hope and The Nature of Oaks.

Doug Tallamy is the co-founder ofHomegrown National Park, described on its website as "a grassroots call to action to regenerate biodiversity and ecosystem function by planting native plants and creating new ecological networks." He will speak Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. at the Darr Agriculture in Springfield as part of The Ozark Society's Spring meetingMay 18-19.

Ozark Society members can get in for free, but tickets are available for purchase by non-members at the door.

You can hear Michele Skalicky's interview with Doug Tallamy on the back deck of a house in Sprinfield's Rountree Neighborhood by clicking the "listen" button above.
Tags
News The Ozark SocietySpringfield MODoug Tallamy