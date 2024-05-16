Grant funded EV chargers in Nixa get go ahead

At its Council meeting Monday, the City of Nixa agreed to move forward on a grant funded project to install EV chargers on three city owned sites.

The city will receive level 2 charging stations at Nixa City Hall, the Nixa Community Center and the downtown parking lot. 80% of the costs, just over $105,000 dollars, will be paid by grants through the Carbon Reduction Program, a part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The city will pay 20% of the costs, $26,273.

The funds and project will be overseen by the Ozarks Transportation Organization, also known as OTO. Similar grants have been awarded to Christian County, Greene County, Missouri State University and the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

OTO does not have an exact timeline for installation, but when complete these projects, including those in Nixa, will add a total of 21 new charging ports at ten locations in the area.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy in 2023 there were 2,730 public EV charging ports in Missouri, and 168,388 across the country. Across the U.S. the number of public EV charging ports has more than doubled since 2019.