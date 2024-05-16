© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Grant funded EV chargers in Nixa get go ahead

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published May 16, 2024 at 12:38 PM CDT
Electric vehicles charged up at a station near Hotel Vandivort in downtown Springfield on Oct. 6, 2023.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Electric vehicles charged up at a station near Hotel Vandivort in downtown Springfield on Oct. 6, 2023.

The project is one of several overseen by the Ozarks Transportation Organization bringing more public EV chargers to the Springfield metro area.

At its Council meeting Monday, the City of Nixa agreed to move forward on a grant funded project to install EV chargers on three city owned sites.

The city will receive level 2 charging stations at Nixa City Hall, the Nixa Community Center and the downtown parking lot. 80% of the costs, just over $105,000 dollars, will be paid by grants through the Carbon Reduction Program, a part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The city will pay 20% of the costs, $26,273.

The funds and project will be overseen by the Ozarks Transportation Organization, also known as OTO. Similar grants have been awarded to Christian County, Greene County, Missouri State University and the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

OTO does not have an exact timeline for installation, but when complete these projects, including those in Nixa, will add a total of 21 new charging ports at ten locations in the area.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy in 2023 there were 2,730 public EV charging ports in Missouri, and 168,388 across the country. Across the U.S. the number of public EV charging ports has more than doubled since 2019.
Tags
News electric vehiclesOzarks Transportation Organization
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew