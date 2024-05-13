© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Springfield launches online map of short-term rental properties

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:41 AM CDT
A screenshot of the City of Springfield's recently-launched map of short-term rental properties, as seen on May 13, 2024.
Courtesy City of Springfield
The map comes after yearslong discussions about how Springfield should regulate short-term rentals commercialized through online platforms like Airbnb.

A few days ago, the City of Springfield launched a new online map of short-term rental properties within city limits. You can view the map online at springfieldmo.gov/shorttermrentals.

Since City Council passed a short-term rental ordinance five years ago, numerous short-term rental properties have failed to register with city authorities or pay hotel-motel tax as required by law. Recently, the city stepped up enforcement of unregistered short-term rentals, using a new registration software. And in April 2023, voters approved extending the 5% hotel-motel tax to include short-term rentals.

City officials say the regulations on short-term rentals are needed to maintain healthy neighborhoods and provide for the health and safety of both residents and visitors.

The new map allows internet users to view all of the registered short-term rentals in Springfield and to report possible violations.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
