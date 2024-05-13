Springfield launches online map of short-term rental properties

A few days ago, the City of Springfield launched a new online map of short-term rental properties within city limits. You can view the map online at springfieldmo.gov/shorttermrentals.

Since City Council passed a short-term rental ordinance five years ago, numerous short-term rental properties have failed to register with city authorities or pay hotel-motel tax as required by law. Recently, the city stepped up enforcement of unregistered short-term rentals, using a new registration software. And in April 2023, voters approved extending the 5% hotel-motel tax to include short-term rentals.

City officials say the regulations on short-term rentals are needed to maintain healthy neighborhoods and provide for the health and safety of both residents and visitors.

The new map allows internet users to view all of the registered short-term rentals in Springfield and to report possible violations.