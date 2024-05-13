Ambassadors for Children is raising funds in May to meet a $50,000 matching grant

It’s National Foster Care Awareness Month, and a program that helps foster kids in the Missouri Ozarks is trying to meet a 5-figure matching grant.

Ambassadors for Children is a project of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

"Our aim is to help kids in the Ozarks just reach their fullest potential while they are in foster care," said Amanda Ingle, AFC’s program manager.

AFC serves foster kids who either live in or are from Greene, Christian and Taney Counties. Children in foster care may visit the Kids’ Closet Boutique twice a year and bring home a total of six complete outfits. They can also take home comfort items like stuffed animals and blankets as well as books, backpacks and hygiene products.

"They can choose all on their own so that we just help them — what are some choices you can make on things that would boost their self esteem, make them feel valued and worth new items?" said Ingle.

There’s also a prom closet where kids can find things like dresses, suits and accessories. And they can fill out a Christmas wish list that people in the community can help fulfill.

Ingle said 70 kids came through the boutique in April. She estimated that there are 1200-1300 kids in foster care in the region.

Every donation made to AFC this month is being matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000 by Bill and Virginia Darr. Find out more at ccozarks.org/ambassadors.