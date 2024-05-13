© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Ambassadors for Children is raising funds in May to meet a $50,000 matching grant

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:31 PM CDT
A child works on a project.
picjumbo_com
/
Pixabay
A child works on a project.

The matching grant is from Bill and Virginia Darr.

It’s National Foster Care Awareness Month, and a program that helps foster kids in the Missouri Ozarks is trying to meet a 5-figure matching grant.

Ambassadors for Children is a project of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

"Our aim is to help kids in the Ozarks just reach their fullest potential while they are in foster care," said Amanda Ingle, AFC’s program manager.

AFC serves foster kids who either live in or are from Greene, Christian and Taney Counties. Children in foster care may visit the Kids’ Closet Boutique twice a year and bring home a total of six complete outfits. They can also take home comfort items like stuffed animals and blankets as well as books, backpacks and hygiene products.

"They can choose all on their own so that we just help them — what are some choices you can make on things that would boost their self esteem, make them feel valued and worth new items?" said Ingle.

There’s also a prom closet where kids can find things like dresses, suits and accessories. And they can fill out a Christmas wish list that people in the community can help fulfill.

Ingle said 70 kids came through the boutique in April. She estimated that there are 1200-1300 kids in foster care in the region.

Every donation made to AFC this month is being matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000 by Bill and Virginia Darr. Find out more at ccozarks.org/ambassadors.
Tags
News Council of ChurchesCouncil of Churches of the OzarksAmbassadors for Children
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky