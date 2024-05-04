Petition to put abortion rights in Missouri Constitution gets twice the signatures needed

A petition seeking to place abortion rights in the Missouri Constitution collected more than double the number of signatures needed to place the issue on the ballot.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom said the group turned in more than 380,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office on Friday. The number needed to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot is roughly 171,000.

Speaking to a group of supporters at the Capitol on Friday morning, Kennedy Moore with Abortion Action Missouri said signatures were gathered in all of Missouri’s 114 counties.

“That shows that Missourians in every corner of the Show-Me State don't want to be subjected to abortion bans,” Moore said. “They don't want to live in a state that restricts access to and puts medical decisions in the hands of politicians.”

For a proposed amendment to make it onto the ballot, signatures must be collected by 8% of legal voters in six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. The group said it achieved that threshold in six districts.

Now, the signatures go to the secretary of state’s office to be verified.

Tori Schafer with the ACLU of Missouri said there should not be any hiccups over the signatures in the coming weeks because “we clearly followed the law.”

“We are of course preparing for anything, and we're confident that any attacks that we experienced are politically motivated and we’ll win again in court,” Schafer said.

Sarah Kellogg / St. Louis Public Radio Tori Schafer, with the ACLU of Missouri, speaks to supporters of an initiative petition that seeks to enshrine abortion rights within the Missouri constitution on May 3, 2024.

The proposed petitions faced multiple lawsuits that ultimately shortened the length of time the organization had to collect signatures.

One of the suits was over the amendment’s fiscal note, where the auditor and secretary of state’s office disagreed over who had the authority to finalize the note.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office refused to approve the note created by Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick issued on the petition. Bailey's office wanted Fitzpatrick to redo it to say the abortion ban would cost Missouri billions of dollars.

Both a Cole County circuit judge and the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against Bailey.

The other lawsuit was over the wording of the ballot language initially issued by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The Missouri Western Court of Appeals ruled that Ashcroft’s summaries contained politically partisan language. The court also upheld, with few changes, a revised summary written by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem.

“In March of 2023, we filed this amendment to end our state's abortion ban, and immediately we were met with political attacks. State officials used the legal system to delay us from collecting signatures,” Schafer said.

Unless Ashcroft expedites the signature counting process, Missourians will likely vote on the issue in November if the issue is placed on the ballot.

Sarah Kellogg / St. Louis Public Radio A "Decline to Sign" sign hangs on the office door of Sen. Nick Schroer, R-Defiance. Schroer participated this week in an over 40 hour filibuster in an effort to bring forward a resolution that if passed by voters, would make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution. The filibuster ended without that resolution being taken up.

The prospect of abortion rights being on the ballot spurred anti-abortion activists to try to stop people from signing the petition.

“In our Decline to Sign Campaign, Missouri Right to Life has educated and activated countless Missourians to fight the battle to ‘Keep Missouri Pro-Life!'" Missouri Right to Life said in a statement.

It has also renewed calls for the passage of a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to change Missouri’s constitution.

This week, a faction of state senators filibustered for more than 40 hours in an attempt to bring forward and pass a resolution that would require any proposed constitutional amendment to win both a simple majority of voters and a majority in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts to take effect.

“Here we are today, in the midst of one of the longest filibusters that this chamber has seen this year in order to bring to fruition our efforts to protect the constitution of this state from the abortionists who are trying to enshrine the institution of death into the constitution,” Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, said.

Ultimately, the filibuster ended before that resolution passed. There are two weeks left in the 2024 legislative session.

The deadline to turn in signatures for proposed constitutional amendments or state law changes is May 5.

Other groups that have turned in their signatures include one advocating for a state law change to raise the minimum wage and another that seeks to legalize sports betting.

