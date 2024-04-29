MSU football player signs free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers

A former Missouri State University football player has reached contract terms with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

The deal offered to Terique Owens, who played for MSU as a senior wide receiver, was confirmed by Bears head coach Ryan Beard late Saturday after the final rounds of the NFL Draft.

Owens played in 27 games for the Bears over the past three seasons under Beard and former head coach Bobby Petrino. He tallied 46 receptions for 765 yards in that span, including 28 catches for 528 yards and four touchdown his senior season, according to MSU in a statement.

During his time at Missouri State, Owens was also honored for his academic success. He earned the MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award and MVFC Honor Roll laurels in 2022, while being honored on the Missouri State Athletic Director's Honor Roll three times. He earned his degree in Administrative Management in December 2023.

Owens, from Pleasanton, California, is the son of Terrell Owens who played with the 49ers for the first eight seasons of his 15-year NFL Hall of Fame career beginning in 1996.