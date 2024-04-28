© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Spring Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!

Crosswalks to be added in Springfield's Woodland Heights Neighborhood

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 28, 2024 at 1:35 PM CDT
The intersection of Grant and Chase in Springfield where a new crosswalk is going in (photo taken April 26, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
The intersection of Grant and Chase in Springfield where a new crosswalk is going in (photo taken April 26, 2024).

The projects are expected to be finished in mid-June.

Work gets underway Monday, April 29, on projects in the Woodland Heights Neighborhood that are intended to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to get around.

The approximately $85,000 crosswalk improvement projects will take place at the intersections of Grant Ave. and Chase St. and Lyon Ave. and Chase St.

The work was identified by the neighborhood as a need through the City of Springfield’s Neighborhood Works program, according to city officials.

A new crosswalk will be installed at Grant and Chase, featuring curb extensions and rectangular rapid flashing beacons. The LED strobe lights are pedestrian activated and help alert vehicles that someone is crossing the street. Curb extensions and crosswalks will be installed at Chase and Lyon. Work is expected to be completed in mid-June.

The Neighborhood Works program is funded through the 1/4-Cent Capital Improvements Sales Tax. It gives residents the chance to identify projects they believe will offer the greatest benefit to their area, such as small-scale stormwater drainage improvements, sidewalk and trail connections, public parking and alleyway improvements and updates to parks. Projects must be $100,000 or less and must take place on city-owned property or right-of-way.
Tags
News Springfield MOCity of Springfield
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky