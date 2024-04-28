Crosswalks to be added in Springfield's Woodland Heights Neighborhood

Work gets underway Monday, April 29, on projects in the Woodland Heights Neighborhood that are intended to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to get around.

The approximately $85,000 crosswalk improvement projects will take place at the intersections of Grant Ave. and Chase St. and Lyon Ave. and Chase St.

The work was identified by the neighborhood as a need through the City of Springfield’s Neighborhood Works program, according to city officials.

A new crosswalk will be installed at Grant and Chase, featuring curb extensions and rectangular rapid flashing beacons. The LED strobe lights are pedestrian activated and help alert vehicles that someone is crossing the street. Curb extensions and crosswalks will be installed at Chase and Lyon. Work is expected to be completed in mid-June.

The Neighborhood Works program is funded through the 1/4-Cent Capital Improvements Sales Tax. It gives residents the chance to identify projects they believe will offer the greatest benefit to their area, such as small-scale stormwater drainage improvements, sidewalk and trail connections, public parking and alleyway improvements and updates to parks. Projects must be $100,000 or less and must take place on city-owned property or right-of-way.