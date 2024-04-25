Visiting Springfield, Gov. Parson and A.G. Bailey promote Missouri efforts to fight human trafficking and ‘secure our southern border’

A pair of bills that would inscribe the 54-member task force into state law already passed the Missouri House in early March. Previously, Moberly Republican House Rep. Ed Lewis chaired a similar committee.

Bailey explained why he, Parson and Lewis want the Senate bill to pass before Missouri lawmakers adjourn their session next month.

“We want to do more because the victims of human trafficking deserve it. We want more prosecutions. We want to conduct more trainings. I want to thank Governor Parson, Representative Lewis, for your leadership on these issues and for your assistance. Today I'm calling on the General Assembly to take action and to codify our anti-human trafficking task force into law.”

Lewis said a 2023 study indicates Missouri has the fourth-highest incidence of human trafficking in the nation, fueled in part by the interstate highway system’s links to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Asked by Ozarks Public Radio if the Missouri government has had any constructive dialogue with the Biden administration on border and sex-trafficking issues, here’s what Gov. Parson had to say: “I’ve had very little contact with the Biden administration. They haven’t reached out to us on this issue at all.”

The state senate is considering Bill 779.