Friends of the Library is gearing up for the Spring Book Sale

A local nonprofit organization, Friends of the Library, will host their annual Spring Book Sale April 24-28. Customers will be able to shop for used books for all ages, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, puzzles, art, vinyl records and games.

“We probably have a little bit less than six trailers of books and other items,” said Bill Kastler, volunteer and sales chair for Friends of the Library.

Volunteers have been busy preparing for the book sale, he said, in hopes of raising money for library programs.

“They could always use money to expand their outreach, so we try to fill that for them hopefully,” said Kastler.

The sale will be at the E*Plex located at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds at 3001 N Grant Ave. Parking is free. Payment at the sale is cash or checks only.

Tuesday night, "Friends Night," is open to Friends of the Library members who get early access to the sale. Non-members can also visit the sale on Tuesday night from 4-8 p.m. if they wish to pay $5 to become a member.

The book sale is open Wednesday through Friday, April 24-26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., all items will be half-price. On Sunday, April 28, customers can put all their items in a bag and purchase them for $1 or $5 for better books. The Sunday sale will be from 1 to 5 p.m.

