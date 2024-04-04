The solar eclipse is Monday, and the Springfield-Greene County Library is hosting several events to celebrate it

On Monday, April 8, a solar eclipse will reach 97% totality in the Springfield area. And the Springfield-Greene County Library is offering several events to help the community celebrate.

On Thursday, April 4, children up to age six are invited to attend "Zoom, Zoom, Zoom: We’re going to the Moon," a space-themed story time adventure program. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

Children 6-12-years-old can join in on the fun with the STEAM Explorers program for homeschoolers on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Library Station's Frisco Community Room. Kids can engage in different STEAM activities designed to improve problem-solving skills and creativity through a mix of STEM and art.

There will also be a pre-eclipse party for grades K-9 at the Strafford Branch Library on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

"Get Ready for the Eclipse" at the Library Center Auditorium will feature David Jarkins, a NASA solar system ambassador and a member of the Springfield Astronomical Society. The event for adults will start at 6:30 Thursday night. Participants will learn facts about the upcoming Eclipse.

The Fair Grove Branch Library will host the Eclipse Party for grades K-5 Saturday morning (4/6) at 11.

On Monday, April 8, community members of all ages are invited to the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party 2024 at the Library Station. Experiments, crafts and other activities will take place in the Frisco Community Room starting at 1, and attendees will then head outside to watch the eclipse.

The library district will also host a solar eclipse viewing on Park Central Square from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. The library will have an oversized pinhole projector set up. Glasses are free and first come, first serve for all events.

