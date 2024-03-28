Trans Day of Visibility events planned this weekend

Since 2009 people across the world have celebrated the International Transgender Day of Visibility each year on March 31. President Biden even honored the occasion last year. Springfield events are being organized by S.T.A.R.T., that stands for Springfield Transgender and Ally Resource Team: a coalition that includes members of local LGBTQ+ organizations EMBRACE, GLO, and PROMO.

Sabrina Lindaman is one member of the team. She described the day as one of celebration and said it was created as a counterpoint to the Trans Day of Remembrance, which memorializes trans lives lost to transphobia each year in November. Lindaman described the Day of Remembrance as "sort of a sad holiday," and said the trans community wanted a celebratory event as well.

Events begin Friday, with an Education Panel & Human Library at the Fairbanks from 4-6

Lindaman said they'll have "ten speakers, people who are trans, trans men, trans women, people of color, allies, and even spouses," and relatives. After the panel speaks attendees can "checkout" individuals from the "library" of speakers for a "one-on-one private conversation." A chance for people to ask questions they may not feel comfortable asking in a group and directed towards participants ready for those questions.

They’ll be back at the Faribanks from 12-4 Saturday for what Lindaman describes as the main event of the weekend, a cultural celebration with poets, music, speakers, vendors and more.

The weekend wraps up with what she describes as a more casual social event 10-2 Sunday at the GLO Center, with an egg and scavenger hunt planned.

Lindaman says the weekend of events is needed to raise attention to the trans community and legislative attacks against it.

She said, "almost 500 anti-transgender bills were introduced to state legislatures in the last year alone. So, we need this day to let people know that we're out there, and we're not going to go anywhere if you try to legislate us out of existence."

The ACLU states it is currently tracking 479 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S.

Ultimately Lindaman said they just "want to bring positivity," and focus on the good, as she explained, "because being transgender is magical."