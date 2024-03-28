Ozark East Elementary opens Economics Restaurant for a day

Ozark East Elementary turned into a restaurant for a day this week. A staff of second graders served as hosts, bussing tables and darting around about twenty tables full of parents and members of the community with platters full of hot dogs, chili and chips.

Second grade teacher Elizabeth Clippard said the event is the culmination in a lesson in economics. Students learn the ins and outs of starting and running a business, getting a loan and a job and more. She said, “it also speaks to the character development, speaking (and) listening skills that students are also needing,” she explained, “it hits all of the marks.”

Clippard said it's the tenth year of Ozark East hosting the Economics Restaurant event, a brainchild of fellow teacher Stacy Yerby. It draws on the community for its success, with guests coming in to teach students the logistics of business, local businesses donating supplies and tip money collected during the event going to a charity of the students’ choice.

1 of 3 — 20240327_120326.jpg Scenes from the Economics Restaurant Chris Drew / KSMU 2 of 3 — 20240327_114555.jpg Scenes from the Economics Restaurant Chris Drew / KSMU 3 of 3 — 20240327_120425.jpg Scenes from the Economics Restaurant Chris Drew / KSMU

It also relies on the community of families to stop by for lunch.

Philip Link is a parent of an East Elementary Student. He said it's great to see a glimpse into the students’ futures. “To hear her come home every day,” he explained, “and talk about the practice, the social skills, and the things that they’ve been working on. It’s been incredible.”

Ethan Wohlfert was working as a waiter during the event. He said the job was “really nice,” and his top choice, so he was happy. The most important thing he said he learned was a lesson in working to raise money for others. He explained, “I think we should always try to raise enough money to help people out.”

Clippard said by the end of the fourth shift the students are exhausted, “but their reflection is always one that they are super energized and ready to do it again.”