Jordan Valley Community Health Center announces new president/CEO

A 17-year employee of Jordan Valley Community Health Center has been chosen to lead the organization. The JVCHC’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Dr. Matthew Stinson will take on the role of the healthcare provider’s president and CEO.

The board started the search process for a new leader for Jordan Valley late last year after current president and CEO Brooks Miller announced he would retire in 2024.

Dr. Stinson joined the organization in 2007 as a family physician and took on the role of medical director in 2010. In 2014, he joined Jordan Valley’s executive team.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center. Last year, it served approximately 67,300 people from 39 counties.

In a news release, Stinson said, "our strength comes from remaining focused on innovating to serve our patients at the highest level." He pointed to projects currently underway, including a transition to Epic’s electronic health record, growing Jordan Valley’s training resources of medical and dental assistant apprenticeships and opening the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.