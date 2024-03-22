© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSMU's Randy Stewart heads into retirement

KSMU | By Jessica Balisle
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT

Randy Stewart has been at KSMU for 48 years. At the end of this month, he'll retire.

In this interview with Jess Balisle, Randy looks back on almost 50 years at the station with fondness and a few stories. He began his career as a student, quickly making his way to music director.

In that time, Randy has been a pillar in the arts community, advocating for artists of all kinds by way of the long-running Arts News program. His knowledge of classical music and opera has made KSMU the premiere source for these genres throughout the region.

The Ozarks Public Broadcasting staff congratulates Randy on his successful career and wishes him all the best.

News
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle