KSMU's Randy Stewart heads into retirement

In this interview with Jess Balisle, Randy looks back on almost 50 years at the station with fondness and a few stories. He began his career as a student, quickly making his way to music director.

In that time, Randy has been a pillar in the arts community, advocating for artists of all kinds by way of the long-running Arts News program. His knowledge of classical music and opera has made KSMU the premiere source for these genres throughout the region.

The Ozarks Public Broadcasting staff congratulates Randy on his successful career and wishes him all the best.