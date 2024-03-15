41st Saint Patrick's Day will take place in Springfield Saturday

This year, the Saint Patrick’s Day parade will start off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, on Commercial Street and will make its way through Park Central Square before disbanding at Walnut Street.

To celebrate, spectators can visit the beer garden located on Park Central Square from noon to 6 p.m. while listening to live music from local bands, playing games and more.

“It’s so fun to watch the different community groups go by with elaborate floats, cool cars, princesses. And kids just light up every time. It’s amazing to see, said Hailey Magnus.

Magnus is the communications manager at the Downtown Springfield Association, which manages the parade. She says the parade is one big party where community members can celebrate and be around their neighbors.

The parade will be led by this year’s Grand Marshall Larry Askren who has been known as the go-to guy for the Downtown Springfield Association and other nonprofits for many years.

Following the parade will be the Zoomin Groomin Irish Pet Contest where participants are invited to dress up their pets in any festive Saint Patrick's Day themed outfit for a chance to be voted Best Dressed Pet by the public. Registration will be open from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and the pets will parade around at 1 p.m.

For more information about the parade, visit the Facebook page or Downtown Springfield's website.

