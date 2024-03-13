Drury names Dr. Jeff Frederick 19th president

Dr. Jeff Frederick, provost at North Carolina-based Wingate University, will be Drury’s 19th president, according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Rita Baron, chair of Drury’s board of trustees and the presidential search committee, said in a written statement that Dr. Frederick is the quote, “right person.” She said he has a “wealth of experience in higher education.”

The private liberal-arts university has been led by interim president John Beuerlein for the past year, after former president Tim Cloyd left in March 2023 citing family health concerns.

