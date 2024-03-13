© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drury names Dr. Jeff Frederick 19th president

KSMU | By Gregory Holman,
Chris Drew
Published March 13, 2024 at 1:21 PM CDT
Drury University
Ryan Welch
/
KSMU
Drury University in Springfield, Missouri

Dr. Frederick will start June 1st.

Dr. Jeff Frederick, provost at North Carolina-based Wingate University, will be Drury’s 19th president, according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Rita Baron, chair of Drury’s board of trustees and the presidential search committee, said in a written statement that Dr. Frederick is the quote, “right person.” She said he has a “wealth of experience in higher education.”

The private liberal-arts university has been led by interim president John Beuerlein for the past year, after former president Tim Cloyd left in March 2023 citing family health concerns.
News
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew