Missouri State University seeking new men’s basketball coach
On Sunday morning, Missouri State University announced it’s making a change in the coach for its basketball program.
In a decision that he said wasn’t easy, MSU athletics director Kyle Moats announced Sunday morning that the men’s basketball team will get a new head coach.
Dana Ford was relieved of coaching duties after a season that university President Clif Smart called "disappointing" in a recent blog post.
The men’s basketball team finished the year with a 17-16 overall record, according to a news release. The Bears were eliminated from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday with a quarterfinal-round loss to top-seeded Indiana State.
Moats, the athletic director, said Coach Ford has been an "amazing role model” and a “great ambassador” for Missouri State and thanked him for his hard work.
Ford had been running men’s basketball for the university since March 2018.