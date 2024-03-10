Missouri State University seeking new men’s basketball coach

In a decision that he said wasn’t easy, MSU athletics director Kyle Moats announced Sunday morning that the men’s basketball team will get a new head coach.

Dana Ford was relieved of coaching duties after a season that university President Clif Smart called "disappointing" in a recent blog post.

The men’s basketball team finished the year with a 17-16 overall record, according to a news release. The Bears were eliminated from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday with a quarterfinal-round loss to top-seeded Indiana State.

Moats, the athletic director, said Coach Ford has been an "amazing role model” and a “great ambassador” for Missouri State and thanked him for his hard work.

Ford had been running men’s basketball for the university since March 2018.