Springfield Art Museum opens All School Exhibition

This is the 92nd year of the All School Exhibition, located in the museum’s Weisel Gallery.

Greg Benne, an Art Teacher at Westport Middle School and ex-museum employee, was among the educators who helped install the show. He spoke to KSMU about a student from one of his classes who, he said, doesn’t quite think of herself as an artist. Her piece is a reduction print of a cat.

"She doesn’t, probably, understand how good it is in many ways," said Benne. "But every day since I told her I put it in the show she’s been coming up to me and going 'okay, I think I can make it. I’m gonna try to be at the opening'"

The exhibition will run through April 21st. More information on the museum website.