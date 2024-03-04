Last week, the Springfield Greene County Library district kicked off a month of programming based around one book.

This year the library district’s annual One Read event highlights the novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt.

“One book, one community, One Read.” That’s the tagline for the series.

Vickie Hicks is Community Relations Director for the library district. She described the mission of the county-wide month-long programming as simple, but prescient.

She said with a laugh that the library always wants to get more people to read, that is first and foremost. And, she said they also know the value of community conversation and collaboration.



Hicks said this particular book is about two main characters who couldn’t be more different. Hicks explained, “in this time of so much strife in our world, this is a great opportunity to have a discussion about two unlikely friends.”

The unlikely friends in Van Pelt’s novel are a great pacific octopus and the woman who cleans its aquarium. We hear from both perspectives over the course of the book.

The events started last Friday night during Downtown Springfield’s First Friday Art Walk with a juried art exhibition at the Park Central Branch Library on the square.

That exhibition will be up all month. Library branches throughout the city and county will be hosting book discussions, craft programs, a presentation by Wonders of Wildlife, and more. The highlight of the series will be a visit from the author.

“March 28, at 7 p.m. we’re going to welcome the author,” Hicks said. “We are moving the stacks so you can just come right in to the main portion of the Library Center, and you’ll see it all set up.”

Hicks notes that the series is funded by the district’s Friends of the Library organization and involves a year of planning from library staff. They are working to decide next spring’s book now.

For details on all of the programming visit thelibrary.org/oneread Find a copy of the book at this link or at thelibrary.org or call or visit your local branch.