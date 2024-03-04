© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri State University names Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams 12th president

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST
Dr. Richard Williams was named 12th president of Missouri State University on March 4, 2024.
Kevin White/Courtesy Missouri State University
Dr. Richard Williams was named 12th president of Missouri State University on March 4, 2024.

Before the decision was announced, three finalist candidates were invited to university forums in Springfield and West Plains.

Dr. Richard “Biff” Williams will serve as the 12th president of Missouri State University, the university board of governors announced Monday morning. He will start the job July 1.

In a written statement, Missouri State board of governors chair Lynn Parman said, "We're confident Dr. Williams is the right person to lead MSU into the future. He is very student focused. He has also proven success in strategic planning, community engagement, legislative advocacy and fundraising."

Most recently, Williams served as president of Utah Tech University. He also worked for Indiana State University as provost and vice president for academic affairs, and was an associate dean at the University of Northern Iowa.

A former physical education teacher in Texas, Williams has a PhD in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University.

After leading Missouri State University since 2011, current President Clif Smart is expected to retire this summer.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
